I'm Struggling by AaronMYoung Downloaded from itch.io - No Commentary Walkthrough [WARNING: Depression, Suicide, Substance Abuse][21+]
astudentoflife
astudentoflife
10 views • 1 day ago

Disclaimer

This is a no-commentary walkthrough of I’m Struggling by AaronMYoung on itch.io.

Game link:

https://aaronmyoung.itch.io/struggling


WARNING


WE DO NOT RECOMMEND WATCHING THIS VIDEO IF YOU ARE UNDER 21 YEARS OLD BECAUSE OF

• Depression

• Substance Abuse

• Suicide


The game was greatly enjoyed and is recommended; however, this opinion is subjective and does not guarantee safety, compatibility, performance, or suitability for all systems or viewers.


A Student of Life is not affiliated with AaronMYoung or itch.io. Downloading games from the internet involves inherent risks, including but not limited to malware, viruses, spyware, data loss, system instability, hardware damage, security vulnerabilities, compatibility issues, corrupted files, and other direct or indirect damages. You download and install this game entirely at your own risk.

We assume no responsibility or liability for any damages, losses, or issues that may result. Always conduct your own independent research and due diligence before downloading or installing any software.


This video is provided for entertainment and informational purposes only and shows one possible way to experience or complete the game. All content is fictional and does not reflect the real-world views of A Student of Life. A Student of Life does not condone or condemn any groups, lifestyles, identities, or personal opinions.


Viewer discretion is advised. What may be considered offensive is subjective, and we cannot guarantee this content will be suitable for everyone. If you believe you may be offended, please do not watch.


This content does not provide medical, legal, life, financial, or any other professional advice.

This disclaimer is subject to change at any time.


Disclaimer drafted with the assistance of ChatGPT.

Keywords
animationentertainmentfilmscifimoviestelevisionnarrativefantasypopculturegamingillustrationgamedevcinemastorytellingvideogamesscreenwritingtvshowsfanartdigitalartcreativewritinggameartindiegamesconceptartworldbuildingcharacterdesign
