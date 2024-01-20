Grindavik Reminds Me Of Lahaina

Channel upload times are getting very wearying, Im having to shorten vids to ridiculous lengths to upload. This has an effect of dumming them down. Their are similarities between these two events, but their are further evidences, related to Swartsengi Methanol production and the Net Zero agenda. Chinese Electric Vehicle production, The presence of Chinese Electric vehicles across the globe, including London, Indicates there is Corruption at off the scale levels, in all Political Parties, Globalists are nothing but Criminals. I will do further videos about this corruption, they'll have to be in a different format.