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VACCINE DANGERS 2009 - Gary Null PHD Addresses NY State Health Assembly about dangers of vaccines and Autism link
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101 views • August 19, 2021
Gary Null, Ph.D is the author of over 70 best-selling books on healthy living and the director of over 100 critically acclaimed full-feature documentary films on natural health, self-empowerment and the environment. He is the host of ‘The Progressive Commentary Hour” and “The Gary Null Show”, the country’s longest running nationally syndicated health radio talk show which can be heard daily on here on the Progressive Radio Network.
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