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SCOTUS REJECTS Texas Lawsuit! Here’s Why THIS IS NOT OVER BY A LONGSHOT!!!
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111 views • December 12, 2020
SCOTUS REJECTS Texas Lawsuit! Here’s Why THIS IS NOT OVER BY A LONGSHOT!!!
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————————————————————————
★★★ A NEW CONSERVATIVE AGE IS RISING ★★★
————————————————————————
►FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH CENSORSHIP! Subscribe to my Brand-New RUMBLE Channel here: https://rumble.com/c/DrSteveTurley
❤ WELCOME EVERYONE!!! ❤
It's WONDERFUL to have you HERE! I post two videos a day analyzing current events in light of conservative trends so you can live in the present in light of even better things to come!
⚑ SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE TO MY CHANNEL ⚑ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCsi...
————————————————————————
✉ LET'S KEEP IN TOUCH! ✉ Make sure to sign-up for our ✉ TURLEY TALKS Email NEWSLETTER ✉ here: https://www.turleytalks.com/subscribe
►Help us REACH #1 with our NEW PODCAST PROGRAM! Download your podcasts here https://www.turleytalks.com/en/podcas...
►Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to my new iHeart Radio podcast: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-tu...
►JOIN ME on our NEW PARLER PLATFORM: https://parler.com/profile/DrSteveTur...
►Make sure to LIKE by Facebook Page and get lots of articles on conservative trends: https://www.facebook.com/turleytalks
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