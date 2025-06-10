🚨 FSB Captured man that intended to blow up an administrative building at a Krasnodar, Russia energy facility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 FSB THWARTS TERROR PLOT: Ukraine-linked saboteur arrested in Krasnodar
Russia's Federal Security Service has detained a Russian national who, acting on orders from Ukrainian forces, was planning a terrorist attack on a crowded area in Russia’s Krasnodar region.
The man intended to blow up an administrative building at an energy facility in the region.
