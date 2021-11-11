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UNBELIEVABLE NEW POLL HAS BIDEN AT ALL TIME HISTORICAL LOW
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40 views • November 11, 2021
— #Biden #Poll #TrishRegan
A brand new poll shows Biden has a worse rating than any President in modern history. Journalist and commentator Trish Regan, Founder of https://TrishIntel.com, says that’s people thought they were voting for normalcy. Instead, they got Joe.
https://t.me/bannedvid
A brand new poll shows Biden has a worse rating than any President in modern history. Journalist and commentator Trish Regan, Founder of https://TrishIntel.com, says that’s people thought they were voting for normalcy. Instead, they got Joe.
https://t.me/bannedvid
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