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Episode 8 Preview: No Vaccine Safety Studies, 1986 Vaccine Act, Vaccine Manufacturers Legal Immunity
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66 views • October 08, 2020
Not a single vaccine on the CDC’s vaccine schedule has been subjected to “double-blind randomized placebo-controlled” studies. Due to the 1986 vaccine act, vaccine manufacturers cannot be sued for vaccine damage, but they regularly lose lawsuits on drugs that they manufacture, which are tested and approved by the FDA. Why should we trust them with vaccines that are not tested?
Be our guest! Discover more and register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE during October 13 - 23. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
Be our guest! Discover more and register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE during October 13 - 23. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
What you will learn in this educational 10-episode series:
*THE HISTORY OF VACCINES*
Vaccination programs are given credit for eradicating some of the most devastating illnesses of the past, but they’re no longer immune to controversy of their own.
*VACCINE RISKS and SAFETY CONCERNS*
Concerns about vaccine injuries, mercury toxicity, and autism have increased substantially in recent years, and public debate is once again heating up.
*FULL LIST of OPTIONS and ALTERNATIVES*
You don’t have to pro- or anti-vaccine anymore. New options are available to guard against serious illness, based on your unique situation and risk factors.
*MANDATORY/FORCED VACCINATION LEGISLATION*
Our health freedoms are being silently trampled on. We must not allow Big Pharma to take away our constitutional right to choose.
*COVID-19 IMPACT*
Is a Coronavirus vaccine coming? Is it necessary? Can we protect ourselves from it naturally? We will address all of these questions.
*...AND SO MUCH MORE*
Register NOW to watch all 10 episodes of “The Truth About Vaccines” for FREE starting October 13. ➡️ https://bit.ly/ttav-2020-trailer
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