Electroculture F*k Around = Find Out

#Electroculture Whaaaat? ...I'll f*k wi'it.
The frost-damaged moringa trees and bell peppers were mostly expected to be doing about what they're doing, plus weeds are popping up #Electroculture or not. More interesting findings AS SEEN IN THIS VIDEO include: The only moringa seeds of ~200 that have germinated yet are adjacent to an ascending coiled aerial; the 5" tangerine tree got a small aerial, the 10" tangerine tree did not- the 5" tangerine is flowering. Go figure.
Music: Xbit Magret- Conductor.
Linktr.ee/MJTank108
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.