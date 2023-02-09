Electroculture F*k Around = Find Out

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#Electroculture Whaaaat? ...I'll f*k wi'it.
The frost-damaged moringa trees and bell peppers were mostly expected to be doing about what they're doing, plus weeds are popping up #Electroculture or not. More interesting findings AS SEEN IN THIS VIDEO include: The only moringa seeds of ~200 that have germinated yet are adjacent to an ascending coiled aerial; the 5" tangerine tree got a small aerial, the 10" tangerine tree did not- the 5" tangerine is flowering. Go figure.
Music: Xbit Magret- Conductor.
Linktr.ee/MJTank108