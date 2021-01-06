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Jan. 06, 2021 JUDGMENT DAY
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812 views • January 02, 2021
All signs point to a showdown of epic proportion on the day Senate President Mike Pence opens the envelopes and chooses Electors.
President Trump has called a million people to the Washington Mall the same day. Put two and two together folks.
He is not backing down
Neither are we.
This awesome video is a creation of 'Matthew Scarboro'
President Trump has called a million people to the Washington Mall the same day. Put two and two together folks.
He is not backing down
Neither are we.
This awesome video is a creation of 'Matthew Scarboro'
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