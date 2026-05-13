Iran LEGO: 'Nothing But WAR' - more real history with lyrics

Nothing but WAR



Find the real history here;

In our Lego-style videos.



🆔 @explosivemedia

🩸And here are the Lyrics:



[Intro]

"Sit down. Keep your eyes on the board."



"The ink is red because the history is bored—

of your fairy tales and your plastic 'freedom' stand."



"Today, we count the scars on a stolen land."



[Verse 1]



Take it back to '53, Operation Ajax,

Bought the coup, crushed the roots, covering the fake tracks!

Then the velvet January schemes, ripping at the seams,

Burning down the dreams, leaving nothing but the screams!



Sat around the table, brought the olive branch to you,

From the early nuclear talks to the pact you tore in two!

Even down in Muscat, diplomatic talks were bred,

You shook our hands, stabbed our backs, left the treaties dead!



Point the finger at us? Man, check the creator!

Built up ISIS, Al-Qaeda, playing the dictator!

Fought the terror in the dirt, bled to make it cease,

And you assassinate the men who brought the region peace!



Targeting Haj Qasem, aiming straight at Khamenei!

Think you are the saviors? You're the villains of the day!

War crimes are a habit, just a standard routine,

Flight 655—blown right out the screen!



Down to the girls in Minab, innocence is torn apart,

While you paint your faces pure with a blackened heart!



[Chorus]



One! Two! Tell us the truth!

You stole the peace and you targeted youth!

Three! Four! Nothing but war!

We don't believe in your lies anymore!

Five! Six! The system is bust!

They don't really care about us!

Hand in hand, we stand our ground,

A million voices, a single sound!



[Verse 2]



Listen close to the alphabet of the crimes they planned,

The ABC of the sanctions on our holy land:



A is for the Assets, billions stolen from the vault,

Starving out the innocent and saying it's our fault!



B is for the Butterfly Kids, suffering in pain,

Sanctioning the medicine for political gain!



C is for the Channels, two hundred faking facts,

Funding propaganda just to cover up your tracks!



D is for Dehumanize, treating us like dirt,

Labeling us "monsters" just to justify the hurt!



These are bullets with no sound, hitting civilians directly!

You choked out the science, the banks, bleeding the economy!

Funded by dollars to keep us divided and trapped in the dark,

You build up a wall so truth-seeking Americans miss the mark!



'Cause it was never about rights, never about care,

Only 'bout the oil and the power in the air!



Israel first! Grab the land, hold the crown,

Push the rest of the Middle East deep underground!



[Chorus]



One! Two! Tell us the truth!

You stole the peace and you targeted youth!

Three! Four! Nothing but war!

We don't believe in your lies anymore!

Five! Six! The system is bust!

They don't really care about us!

Hand in hand, we stand our ground,

A million voices, a single sound!



"You call it foreign policy. We call it a crime scene."

"Class dismissed. Now go rewrite your textbooks."



🆔 @explosivemedia

