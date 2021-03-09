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GUT WRENCHING COVID CHILD CUSTODY CASE!! DISAGREE WITH THE NARRATIVE AND THEY’LL TAKE YOUR KID!!!
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110 views • March 09, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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A judge in Windsor Ontario has ruled that a person's vocal disbelief about COVID-19 is a factor in a child custody case! According the CBC “Ontario Superior Court Justice George W. King denied a Windsor man interim custody of his kids because the man's fervent anti-masking beliefs means he wouldn't take appropriate actions to keep them safe from COVID-19.” In the US the CDC has announced that vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks or social distance meanwhile in Canada the PM Justin Trudeau just declared March 11th to be a national day of observance for Canadians who died of Covid-19(84). In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth brings you another Covid-19(84) PFT update while also providing solutions for how you can prepare for what’s coming next!

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PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-covid-19-custody-decision-1.5937278

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1368300328714522627

https://www.burnabynow.com/local-news/letter-anti-maskers-are-grossly-irresponsible-and-should-be-prosecuted-3520125

https://globalnews.ca/news/7683520/us-cdc-covid-vaccinated-guidelines/

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/06/business/global-shipping.html

https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronavirus/pm-designates-march-11-national-day-of-observance-for-canadians-who-died-of-covid-19-1.5338348

https://globalnews.ca/news/6503722/coronavirus-death-risk/
Keywords
childrencdcvaccinecanadacustodydangeranti-vaxxerscovid-19press for truthanti-maskerspressfortruth
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