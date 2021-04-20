MICROBIOLOGIST SUCHARIT BHAKDI: "LARGEST EXPERIMENT EVER PERFORMED IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Alex Newman interviews microbiologist German-Thai-American Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi.
He says the Covid hysteria is based on lies and the Covid “vaccines” are set to cause a global catastrophe and a decimation of the human population.
Bhakdi calls for criminal prosecutions of the people responsible and an immediate halt to this global experiment.
Bhakdi's upcoming book:
https://www.goldegg-verlag.com/goldegg-verlag/wp-content/uploads/corona_unmasked_engl_leseprobe.pdf
Download the video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/OThkY2UwMWEt