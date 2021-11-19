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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 11-18
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11 views • November 19, 2021
The Democrats love destruction. Destruction of America. Destruction of our freedoms and also destruction of the media *that one was done year and years ago* but the thing the democrats love destroying the most is our Consstitution and no one of consequence is doing anythig about it. But in today's story, Representative Lauren Bobert is.
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