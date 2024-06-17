ISRAELI SOLDIERS TRAPPED LIKE RATS as Palestinian Resistance Forces turn their Gathering Spot into a Minefield - translated

💥💣 WATCH ISRAELI SOLDIERS TRAPPED LIKE RATS as Palestinian resistance forces turn their gathering spot into a minefield.

Powder keg minefield makes its EXPLOSIVE detonation (01:28) instantly killing and injuring the IDF grouping directly.

Another description from where same video was found: Qassam releases a video of their latest counter-terrorist operation. Vehicles of the Zionist occupation force were targeted with mines and mortars, causing confirmed deaths and dozens of injuries.

The interesting thing is that resistance forces were able to lay their IEDs in broad daylight, and even filmed themselves doing so. This would indicate that the Zionists have no control of "cleared" territory. They can't even keep it under surveillance, despite the 24/7 patrols from NATO ISTAR and recon drones.



It seems that the Zionist goliath has been badly wounded by the slings of Palestine. If Qassam and the resistance can beat them this badly with homemade weapons, what can Hezbollah do?



We will find out soon enough, I think.

Adding:

ISRAEL ALLOWS HOURS LONG 'HUMANITARIAN PAUSES' tallying up to nearly 12 hours per day a it claims to give some time to let badly needed humanitarian aid flow into starved, impoverished Gazans of the enclave - yet really more badly needed from badly beaten IDF, whose occupying soldiers are dropping like flies thanks to Palestinian resistance!

Netanyahu SLAMS pauses taking place daily from 8 am to 7 pm as "unacceptable" - continuing horrific genocide and snubbing any efforts at stopping it are totally peaceful though.