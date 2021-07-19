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Biblical 4th Seal Update! Revelation Messianic Patterns News 2021
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77 views • July 19, 2021
Whether the biblical Fourth Seal opens sooner or later, the signs are everywhere. This is a long video because the current Fourth Seal news is overwhelming! Actually, last week's Third Seal Update was longer too. What constitutes the Fourth Seal? Will we witness the Big Four Curses of the Fourth Seal? Why are these curses increasing so fast? Have we started the final seven years? No. Are we close? Yes. Today is Av 9, 5781. Did the sun send out two killer shots today that nearly missed us? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZzQ4diWu4k
Can you connect the dots of Germany flooding plus two solar kill shots today on Av 9 as the World Economic Forum determines our fates?
Can you connect the dots of Germany flooding plus two solar kill shots today on Av 9 as the World Economic Forum determines our fates?
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