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Forsake All Principle
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10 views • October 19, 2020
The Forsake All Principle' talks about the importance of putting Jesus first in our lives, in all areas of our lives. Many religious people talk about surrendering to Jesus without really understanding HOW to be a Christian. Following Jesus requires us to let go and let God take complete control of our lives. Trusting Him for everything. Even for food and clothing. Are you open to forsaking the various attachments that a true disciple of Jesus needs to forsake? It is time to count the cost of following Jesus.
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