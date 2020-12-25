© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Statement by Donald J Trump. The President of the United States at the White House 12/22/20
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • December 25, 2020
23 déc. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mao3mKVCZDI
Robert Lam : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF1608nqT1ctfZ0_wZ4L-g
Statement by Donald J. Trump. The President of the United States at the White House 12/22/20
THE MEDIA WON'T SHOW THIS, SO PLEASE SHARE, SHARE !!!!
🔴 Buy Me A Coffee or Donate to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/roberlam
Share share. The big tech try to censor this Video , watch and share before it deleted.
Robert Lam : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqF1608nqT1ctfZ0_wZ4L-g
Statement by Donald J. Trump. The President of the United States at the White House 12/22/20
THE MEDIA WON'T SHOW THIS, SO PLEASE SHARE, SHARE !!!!
🔴 Buy Me A Coffee or Donate to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/roberlam
Share share. The big tech try to censor this Video , watch and share before it deleted.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.