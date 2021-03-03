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Congressman Matt Gaetz Channel - Watch - "SHOCKING: Pelosi Hired a BIGOT! Pulled Retired General Russell Honore Out Of Retirement To Hunt MAGA"
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220 views • March 03, 2021
Congressman Matt Gaetz Channel - Watch - "SHOCKING: Pelosi Hired a BIGOT! Pulled Retired General Russell Honore Out Of Retirement To Hunt MAGA" (Honore headed up the illegal, brutal, and ruthless gun confiscation in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina) - 2Min. Video! Watch Now! Click Here!
https://youtu.be/r-g8EGlzPw8
https://youtu.be/r-g8EGlzPw8
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