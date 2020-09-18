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Masques - Actions en Justice ! - Silvano Trotta
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2264 views • September 18, 2020
18 septembre 2020 : https://www.bitchute.com/video/WQ3QEQS165EK/
Chaîne BitChute Face-à-Face de Silvano : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/silvano-trotta/
Maîtres Manna & Philippot reviennent nous tenir informés des actions et vous demander de choisir les Villes ou départements, où il faut attaquer en Justice.
Pour rejoindre l'Action : https://agir-ensemble.eu
La chaîne de secours de Silvano : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trotta
Chaîne BitChute Face-à-Face de Silvano : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/silvano-trotta/
Maîtres Manna & Philippot reviennent nous tenir informés des actions et vous demander de choisir les Villes ou départements, où il faut attaquer en Justice.
Pour rejoindre l'Action : https://agir-ensemble.eu
La chaîne de secours de Silvano : https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trotta
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