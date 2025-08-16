© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fatima’s Third Secret: Apostasy, Liturgy, and the Unfinished Warning ✝✅💯
Drawing on insights from Cardinal Raymond Burke, Father Charles Murr, and testimonies from those close to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, John-Henry Westen and Dr. Maike Hickson revisit the long-disputed Third Secret of Fatima, questioning whether the Vatican’s 2000 disclosure revealed the full message. Dr. Hickson links the Fatima message to Vatican II, post-conciliar turmoil, and today’s decline in Eucharistic belief, stressing that Heaven’s requests, the Five First Saturdays devotion, and the precise consecration of Russia remain incomplete. Far from a past relic, Fatima stands as a living prophetic call, urging Catholics to respond before the warnings are fully realized.
--------------
Previously Lost Memoirs Reveal Inner Workings of the Second Vatican Council
https://www.tldm.org/news62/previously-lost-memoirs-reveal-inner-workings-of-the-second-vatican-council.htm