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KINGDOMS IN CONFLICT AND CHARACTERISTICS OF THE ANTI-CHRIST
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61 views • November 19, 2021
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 8:1-27. This happened about two years after the dream that we read about in chapter 7. It was the third year of the rule of King Belshazzar. Daniel had another dream. He was standing by a stream. In the dream, Daniel saw a male sheep. It was standing by the stream. The sheep had two long horns, but one horn was longer than the other horn. The longer one grew up later. Daniel saw the sheep running to the north, south and west. The sheep was very powerful. He did whatever he wanted to do. It seemed that nobody could stop him.
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