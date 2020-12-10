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Same Fear, Different Year: This Vaxx Scam Has Been Going on for More Than a Century
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164 views • December 10, 2020
Same Fear, Different Year: This Vaxx Scam Has Been Going on for More Than a Century
TDV Summit videos available here: https://tdvsummit.com
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today. https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
INTRO VID: Guydence Ft Ask Gabz - Vaccination: https://youtu.be/wPwtsY6KT3E
Videos now on Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
We are now on Parler https://dollarvigilante.com/parler
Man Named William Shakespear is the first to Get Coronavirus Vaccine:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/12/08/shakespeare-britain-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine/
This is one magic trick everyone needs to learn!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336350878790541315
Here's UK Hell Minister, Matt Hancock, trying to act like he is crying with relief that the vaccines are out. Couldn't withhold his psychopathic laughter.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336467866070233090
The teleprompter reader says, "They don't stop you from getting Covaids nor does it stop you from transmitting it.": https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336496769207824384
US Soldier WW1 Vaccine Experiment:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/no_author/did-a-vaccine-experiment-on-u-s-soldiers-cause-the-spanish-flu/
The Swine Flu Fraud of 1976 (60 Minutes with Mike Wallace): https://youtu.be/Ydx_ok6gyiY
TDV Summit videos available here: https://tdvsummit.com
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire: https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to The Dollar Vigilante Today. https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
INTRO VID: Guydence Ft Ask Gabz - Vaccination: https://youtu.be/wPwtsY6KT3E
Videos now on Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
We are now on Parler https://dollarvigilante.com/parler
Man Named William Shakespear is the first to Get Coronavirus Vaccine:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2020/12/08/shakespeare-britain-pfizer-coronavirus-vaccine/
This is one magic trick everyone needs to learn!: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336350878790541315
Here's UK Hell Minister, Matt Hancock, trying to act like he is crying with relief that the vaccines are out. Couldn't withhold his psychopathic laughter.: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336467866070233090
The teleprompter reader says, "They don't stop you from getting Covaids nor does it stop you from transmitting it.": https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1336496769207824384
US Soldier WW1 Vaccine Experiment:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/03/no_author/did-a-vaccine-experiment-on-u-s-soldiers-cause-the-spanish-flu/
The Swine Flu Fraud of 1976 (60 Minutes with Mike Wallace): https://youtu.be/Ydx_ok6gyiY
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