Mapping the Circuits of the Brain and Understanding Mental Disorders and Degenerative Diseases with Kunal Ghosh

How can mapping and recording different brain areas give us clues as to how diseases and disorders can wreak havoc on it? Using minuscule scopes and optical needles, researchers may be one step closer to uncovering new solutions.



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How information is encoded into the brain

Where pain is processed based on where it was located

The light source that makes Miniscope viewing possible



Founder and CEO of Inscopix, Kunal Ghosh, discusses his work to better understand the brain through new Miniscope technology.



Using technology that allows for viewing a single neuron in great detail, a map of the brain can be assembled in greater detail than ever before, leading to discoveries about how the neural network plays a role in degenerative diseases. Since previous technologies could only examine the brain as a whole or a specific group of neurons at a lower quality, this newly found level of detailed research was unattainable.



The greater the detail that larger groups of neurons can be viewed at, it can give previously unknown knowledge as to how the brain works as a circuit and how various disorders disrupt communication dynamics. Using the Miniscope technology in concert with assorted optical needles to discover more about the central nervous system and brain regions is the focus of Inscopix as the company progresses.



Visit inscopix.com to learn more.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C