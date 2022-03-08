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Daniel 7 PART I V. 1-8
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35 views • March 08, 2022
TIMES OF THE GENTILES – A Divine Perspective
WHY PROPHECY? It is to be a confirmation of the voice of God predicting that which has not yet occurred. Since the Prophecy given by God is one hundred percent accurate it is a way that man when reading the SCRIPTURES might be convinced that God is the source. This ability to predict the future requires two things, 1) omniscience - knowing everything, 2) omnipotence - controlling everything. God alone has these attributes. (Isaiah 41:22-24)
WHY PROPHECY? It is to be a confirmation of the voice of God predicting that which has not yet occurred. Since the Prophecy given by God is one hundred percent accurate it is a way that man when reading the SCRIPTURES might be convinced that God is the source. This ability to predict the future requires two things, 1) omniscience - knowing everything, 2) omnipotence - controlling everything. God alone has these attributes. (Isaiah 41:22-24)
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