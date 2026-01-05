Trump on Cuba

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Look at Lindsey Graham. He looks like a little boy at Christmas. He can’t hide his neocon orgasm when he hears Trump about Cuba. When he looks at the other guy he’s thinking “See. I told ya I would get him to do it, I told ya.”
Neocon Don.....
Source @Kim Dotcom
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!