Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who Is Ready For Humane AI Pin - AI Device That Is Set To Replace iPhones?!
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3304 Subscribers
141 views
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from AI Revolution 

11 Nov 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=os3LUc11tos&ab_channel=AIRevolution

The Humane AI Pin, developed by former Apple employees, is a cutting-edge wearable device set to transform smartphone use. Featuring advanced GPT-4 AI technology, it enables voice and gesture-controlled interactions without a screen, offering capabilities like calls, language translation, and health tracking. This stylish, compact pin represents the latest in wearable technology and AI innovation.

Read more on:

https://medium.com/@exceed73/humane-ai-pin-is-not-just-another-device-60f5927f348a

Keywords
technologyapplehumane ai pin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket