Who Is Ready For Humane AI Pin - AI Device That Is Set To Replace iPhones?!

MIRRORED from AI Revolution
11 Nov 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=os3LUc11tos&ab_channel=AIRevolution
The Humane AI Pin, developed by former Apple employees, is a cutting-edge wearable device set to transform smartphone use. Featuring advanced GPT-4 AI technology, it enables voice and gesture-controlled interactions without a screen, offering capabilities like calls, language translation, and health tracking. This stylish, compact pin represents the latest in wearable technology and AI innovation.
Read more on:
https://medium.com/@exceed73/humane-ai-pin-is-not-just-another-device-60f5927f348a
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.