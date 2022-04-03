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MHRA Reply By Producing A Word Salad.
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31 views • April 03, 2022
MHRA Reply By Producing A Word Salad.
https://rumble.com/vzj9tb-mhra-reply-by-producing-a-word-salad..html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Nursing correspondent Debbie Evans reports on how the MHRA have responded to the enquiries she has made. For non UK viewers the MHRA is the main body responsible for the health and well being of UK citizens. History has shown before the roll out of the Jab that the MHRA actually admitted to have overlooked an important study which highlighted adverse reactions and in doing so went ahead and approved the Jab.
See:- "STAGGERINGLY, The MHRA admits they ignored Clinical safety data trials but gave the Pfizer vaccine the emergency approval".
UK Column News - 21st May 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
Since the MHRA have issued no studies into the adverse reactions and generally a shortage of publicised detail from the people responsible for our health.
Sources:
*****************
RT Post: - https://bit.ly/3wmECfh
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/36dHrod
BBC Article 002: - https://bbc.in/3L2RFGU
Mod Map Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uyWLUL
Institute for The Study of War: - https://bit.ly/3tqvZOH
American Enterprise Institute: - https://www.aei.org/
Project For A New American Century: - https://bit.ly/3IroPyc
MoD Propaganda Video: - https://bit.ly/351FIlo
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, MHRA Still No Investigation, Adverse Jab Injuries and over 2,000 Deaths
https://rumble.com/vzj9tb-mhra-reply-by-producing-a-word-salad..html
This is a excerpt from the UK Column (Truth) News program. Broadcast LIVE at 1pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday
To see the full show and/or on demand plus interviews and featured content:-
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Nursing correspondent Debbie Evans reports on how the MHRA have responded to the enquiries she has made. For non UK viewers the MHRA is the main body responsible for the health and well being of UK citizens. History has shown before the roll out of the Jab that the MHRA actually admitted to have overlooked an important study which highlighted adverse reactions and in doing so went ahead and approved the Jab.
See:- "STAGGERINGLY, The MHRA admits they ignored Clinical safety data trials but gave the Pfizer vaccine the emergency approval".
UK Column News - 21st May 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6E1xplyjdsk6/
Since the MHRA have issued no studies into the adverse reactions and generally a shortage of publicised detail from the people responsible for our health.
Sources:
*****************
RT Post: - https://bit.ly/3wmECfh
BBC Article: - https://bbc.in/36dHrod
BBC Article 002: - https://bbc.in/3L2RFGU
Mod Map Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3uyWLUL
Institute for The Study of War: - https://bit.ly/3tqvZOH
American Enterprise Institute: - https://www.aei.org/
Project For A New American Century: - https://bit.ly/3IroPyc
MoD Propaganda Video: - https://bit.ly/351FIlo
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, MHRA Still No Investigation, Adverse Jab Injuries and over 2,000 Deaths
Keywords
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