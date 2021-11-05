FACEBOOK GOES META. ARE YOU PREPARED? - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20211104/
This week on the New World Next Week: Trolls could be jailed under new online harms bill; Facebook gets Meta as the takeover humanity proceeds apace; and Ticketek creates the first all-in-one ticket and vaxx pass app.