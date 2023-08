https://gettr.com/post/p2oqdqg710d

2023.8.21 “只要美国停止支持中共,我们很快会灭共,就这么简单!就 这 么 简 单 !” #TakeDownTheCCP

Miles Guo first alerted the world that we must TAKE DOWN THE CCP, but innocent lives should not be sacrificed. The best approach💡 is to ’DECOUPLE CCP‘ from Tech and Financial support. LET’S DO IT!