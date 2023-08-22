Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo first alerted the world that we must TAKE DOWN THE CCP, but innocent lives should not be sacrificed
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
919 Subscribers
Shop now
3 views
Published 14 hours ago

https://gettr.com/post/p2oqdqg710d

2023.8.21 “只要美国停止支持中共，我们很快会灭共，就这么简单！就 这 么 简 单 ！” #TakeDownTheCCP

Miles Guo first alerted the world that we must TAKE DOWN THE CCP, but innocent lives should not be sacrificed. The best approach💡 is to ’DECOUPLE CCP‘ from Tech and Financial support. LET’S DO IT!


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket