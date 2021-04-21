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Transvestigation: Law and Order tranny club ✌ ( THE ẂORLD IS A STAGE )
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98 views • April 21, 2021
Transvestigation: Law and Order tranny club ✌ ( THE ẂORLD IS A STAGE )
The world is a stage including the government and justice system. The credibility of those who are in charge is seriously questionable. Ridiculous yes, the lowest common denominator of all....
Poker faced media, journalists, celebrities, musicians and politicians could all be birds of a feather, part of a big club where they all play their part no matter how small. A new normal that you never even noticed - could life long androgynous disguises be the basis of just about all conspiracies both historical and current?
Welcome to the greatest show on earth.
www.brandnewtube.com/@TheGreatestShowOnEarth
www.brandnewtube.com/@NoseyParker
The world is a stage including the government and justice system. The credibility of those who are in charge is seriously questionable. Ridiculous yes, the lowest common denominator of all....
Poker faced media, journalists, celebrities, musicians and politicians could all be birds of a feather, part of a big club where they all play their part no matter how small. A new normal that you never even noticed - could life long androgynous disguises be the basis of just about all conspiracies both historical and current?
Welcome to the greatest show on earth.
www.brandnewtube.com/@TheGreatestShowOnEarth
www.brandnewtube.com/@NoseyParker
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