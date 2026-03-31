4yrs ago 2022 TruthstreamMedia The Trust Game - Episode 7 Voodoo Volckernomics - the Inflationary Dragon





Truthstream Media

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtTskw3z3m4





The Trust Game - Episode 7: “Voodoo Volckernomics & the Inflationary Dragon”





People suffer under high interest rates, as Fed Chair Paul Volcker fights inflation; meanwhile, hints of a “Phoenix” global currency emerge as exuberant markets crack, and a "plunge protection team" works secretly to prop them back up. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia





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