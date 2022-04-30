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300 Blackout vs 308: Why Intended Purpose Matters
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90 views • April 30, 2022
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The 300 AAC Blackout and 308 Winchester are both 30-caliber rifle cartridges that shoot a .308” diameter bullet. However, this is where the similarities end as both cartridges have a different intended purpose.
In this caliber comparison article, we are going to take a detailed look at both the 300 AAC Blackout and the 308 Winchester. Unlike previous articles, I won’t “crown a winner” because the difference between 308 vs 300 Blackout is comparing apples to oranges.
Instead, we will take a deeper look into what the intended purpose of each rifle cartridge is and how having versatility within a caliber is a good thing for you and the 2A community in general.
Both cartridges have seen widespread success in their relative areas of expertise. The 308 is an excellent long range cartridge that is also extremely efficient at claiming large game. While the 300 Blackout is one of the most successful new cartridge to be adapted to the AR-15 platform.
The 300 Blackout allows shooters to seamlessly switch between supersonic and subsonic loads with the flip of a magazine. Furthermore, it has been optimized for use in an SBR with a suppressor and with subsonic loads can achieve complete hearing safe levels.
The 308 is a tried and true caliber that has survived the test of time and taken every large game animal in North America. It is a favored cartridge of hunters and long distance shooters.
The 300 AAC Blackout and 308 Winchester are both 30-caliber rifle cartridges that shoot a .308” diameter bullet. However, this is where the similarities end as both cartridges have a different intended purpose.
In this caliber comparison article, we are going to take a detailed look at both the 300 AAC Blackout and the 308 Winchester. Unlike previous articles, I won’t “crown a winner” because the difference between 308 vs 300 Blackout is comparing apples to oranges.
Instead, we will take a deeper look into what the intended purpose of each rifle cartridge is and how having versatility within a caliber is a good thing for you and the 2A community in general.
Both cartridges have seen widespread success in their relative areas of expertise. The 308 is an excellent long range cartridge that is also extremely efficient at claiming large game. While the 300 Blackout is one of the most successful new cartridge to be adapted to the AR-15 platform.
The 300 Blackout allows shooters to seamlessly switch between supersonic and subsonic loads with the flip of a magazine. Furthermore, it has been optimized for use in an SBR with a suppressor and with subsonic loads can achieve complete hearing safe levels.
The 308 is a tried and true caliber that has survived the test of time and taken every large game animal in North America. It is a favored cartridge of hunters and long distance shooters.
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