Adrienne Gold: Superoxide Dismutase & Pollen Extract Worth the Hype!?! DWD 9/23/24
Daily with Doc and Becca
Daily with Doc and Becca
10 views • 7 months ago

Adrienne Gold: Superoxide Dismutase & Pollen Extract Worth the Hype!?! DWD 9/23/24


Adrienne Gold will be discussing:


The Projoba line of products featuring Pollen Burst, which contains Superoxide Dismutase & Pollen Extract. She will give an overview of the products and explain the ways to integrate the products into our nutritional supplementation regimens for best results.

The Daily with Doc Team is honoured today with the joining to the show of Adrienne Gold, wife of the late Dr. Corey Gold.


Adrienne shares the benefits of the use of more than 25 years of the Projoba range of products. A range of products that is exceptionally unique is the world, in the way that nature is used to produce supplements that have helped thousands of people over the years from toddlers to the over 90’s.


Adrienne takes us through the benefits of the products which helps the Liver, the Colon, the Prostate, with Testosterone, with Inflammation, with Lactic Acid, with Omega 3 and with, yes, anti-Aging.


A testimony is given on the reversing of stage four Liver Cirrhosis.


Adrienne answers a question on Seafood and Shellfish allergy.


So tune in!!!!


The 90 Essential Nutrients: The Healthy Body Start Pak!

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/healthy-start-paks/healthy-body-start-pak-2-0-liquid-212-detail?uid=102742703


Pollen Burst™ Plus - Daily Liver Formula - 60 tablets

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/pollen-burst-plus-daily-liver-formula-60-tablets-detail?uid=102731242


ProJoba Pollen Burst™ - 30 packets

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/energy-sport-drinks/projoba-pollen-burst-30-packets-detail?uid=102731242


ProJoba Pollen Burst Plus Berry - 30 packets

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/energy-sport-drinks/projoba-pollen-burst-plus-berry-30-packets-detail?uid=102731242


ProJoba Gold Oil - 0.5oz

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/hair-skin-care/projoba-gold-100-pure-jojoba-oil-0-5-oz-detail?uid=102731242


Omega™ - 120 capsules

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/omega-120-capsules-1-detail?uid=102731242


i26 Hyperimmune Egg - 31 Day Supply - Canister

https://dailywithdoc.com/youngevity-store/vitamins-minerals/i26-31-day-supply-canister-detail?uid=102731242


🌻Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com


🌻Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com


