⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 17, 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 April 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka, Tabayevka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy's losses have amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, and one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer in this direction during the day. Moreover, a Ukrainian 36D6 and P-18 radars have been detected and destroyed close to Kupyevakha (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Terny, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ More than 70 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been neutralised.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments have taken control over two quarters in northweatern and central part of the city of Artyomovsk.

◽️ Airborne Troops, Operational-tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments in this area, isolating the enemy on the flanks.

◽️ The Russian aviation made 22 sotries. The artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have performed 54 fire missions.





◽️ As a result of the strikes, the AFU units have been close to Bogdanovka, Chasov Yar, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Total losses of the enemy in the past 24 hours in these directions have amounted to over 270 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, seven armoured fighting vehicles, and five motor vehicles.

Part II (see Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6968))

◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Velikaya Novoselka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zagornoye, Malaya Tokmachka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region)

◽️ One sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been disabled close to Novomikhalovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ As many as 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two pick-up trucks, and one Msta-B howitzer have been neutralised in these areas during the day.

◽️ Moreover, a hangar with armament and military hardware of the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Novodanilovka and Novoandreevka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ In Kherson direction, over 55 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one M777 artillery system, and Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers were destroyed by enemy fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 95 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 123 areas.

💥 Russian air defence forces have intercepted three HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

◽️ In addition, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed in the areas of Verkhetoretskoye, Vasilyevka, Krapivnitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Golaya Pristan (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 407 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,764 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,699 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,086 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,606 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,552 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.