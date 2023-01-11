If you want to have the screenshot collages of this film, so you can send them around to your friends and contacts, then just send me an email, and I will mail them to you. It's all for free, just like everything I do for you: [email protected]

https://youtu.be/lH6YeovvqFc



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/U-blox



U.S. tech found in drones used against Ukraine

https://images.app.goo.gl/odqHFohBZFVwQ3PW6



https://switzerlandtimes.ch/local/putins-drones-fly-with-a-swiss-chip/



The Swiss Darfur Genocide Airplane from Pilatus Switzerland for Chad,

Sudan and Low Cost Dictators:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fhNga5bJ9Y&t=308s



Swiss-Argentina Nazi Connection: British killed by Switzerland`s

Oerlikon 35mm Skyguard in Falklands:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQNGrx8b0-Q



Bührle-Oerlikon looted Nazi Art Collection & Swiss Arms Trafficking:

Warmakers from Switzerland:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=til0wHl404g



Switzerland`s Lockerbie Bombing by Swiss Mebo was a Nazi Solstice Sacrifice 88:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBuvn9B2_qQ&t=1s



Switzerland owned African Slave Trade Slavery Ships of Swiss Navy &

Scottish Ri(gh)te of Templars:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdKP_OtS7B8&t=337s



Ескадрон смерті / Death squads Massacre:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4OgynH-7Is



Ukrainians murdered with Swiss Sniper Rifles by Brügger & Thomet

Switzerland at Maidan Square:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APlTBlKFxDg&t=235s



