https://youtu.be/lH6YeovvqFc
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/U-blox
U.S. tech found in drones used against Ukraine
https://images.app.goo.gl/odqHFohBZFVwQ3PW6
https://switzerlandtimes.ch/local/putins-drones-fly-with-a-swiss-chip/
The Swiss Darfur Genocide Airplane from Pilatus Switzerland for Chad,
Sudan and Low Cost Dictators:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fhNga5bJ9Y&t=308s
Swiss-Argentina Nazi Connection: British killed by Switzerland`s
Oerlikon 35mm Skyguard in Falklands:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQNGrx8b0-Q
Bührle-Oerlikon looted Nazi Art Collection & Swiss Arms Trafficking:
Warmakers from Switzerland:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=til0wHl404g
Switzerland`s Lockerbie Bombing by Swiss Mebo was a Nazi Solstice Sacrifice 88:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBuvn9B2_qQ&t=1s
Switzerland owned African Slave Trade Slavery Ships of Swiss Navy &
Scottish Ri(gh)te of Templars:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdKP_OtS7B8&t=337s
Ескадрон смерті / Death squads Massacre:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4OgynH-7Is
Ukrainians murdered with Swiss Sniper Rifles by Brügger & Thomet
Switzerland at Maidan Square:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APlTBlKFxDg&t=235s
