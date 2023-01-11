Create New Account
Swiss Made Ukraine Killers (Video Censored on Youtube)
If you want to have the screenshot collages of this film, so you can send them around to your friends and contacts, then just send me an email, and I will mail them to you. It's all for free, just like everything I do for you: [email protected]

https://youtu.be/lH6YeovvqFc

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/U-blox

U.S. tech found in drones used against Ukraine
https://images.app.goo.gl/odqHFohBZFVwQ3PW6

https://switzerlandtimes.ch/local/putins-drones-fly-with-a-swiss-chip/

The Swiss Darfur Genocide Airplane from Pilatus Switzerland for Chad,
Sudan and Low Cost Dictators:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fhNga5bJ9Y&t=308s

Swiss-Argentina Nazi Connection: British killed by Switzerland`s
Oerlikon 35mm Skyguard in Falklands:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQNGrx8b0-Q

Bührle-Oerlikon looted Nazi Art Collection & Swiss Arms Trafficking:
Warmakers from Switzerland:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=til0wHl404g

Switzerland`s Lockerbie Bombing by Swiss Mebo was a Nazi Solstice Sacrifice 88:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBuvn9B2_qQ&t=1s

Switzerland owned African Slave Trade Slavery Ships of Swiss Navy &
Scottish Ri(gh)te of Templars:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdKP_OtS7B8&t=337s

Ескадрон смерті / Death squads Massacre:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B4OgynH-7Is

Ukrainians murdered with Swiss Sniper Rifles by Brügger & Thomet
Switzerland at Maidan Square:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APlTBlKFxDg&t=235s

vladimir putinswiss bankscredit suisseukraine warsuisse secrets

