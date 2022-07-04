With the Economy in the Doldrums, Xi Jingping Has More Incentive To Do Military Misadventures Abroad

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https://gnews.org/post/piq23eb7
06/30/2022 Gordon Chang: For three and a half decades, the CCP’s primary basis of legitimacy was the continual delivery of prosperity. Obviously, it can’t do that. So the remaining basis of legitimacy is nationalism, which means military misadventures abroad. So I think that Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler now has more incentive to do something which is really horrible, something along the lines of what Putin is now doing in Ukraine