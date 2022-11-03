FAUCI TO FACE JUSTICE? - Court Deposes Covid TYRANT! - Media Collusion & Blood On His Hands!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of a court deposing Dr. Anthony Fauci for media collusion among other criminal acts. Fauci is set to testify on November 23rd.
The case was launched some time ago and also includes Jen Psaki among other government figures. The Gateway Pundit's Jim Hoft will be a plaintiff in the case.
As court hearings are scheduled around the world due to covid tyranny, many are wondering if the government will really honestly find themselves guilty of wrongdoing. This is a good question, but at the end of the day, eyes and ears on this subject is a good thing and needs to continue.
The globalist tyrants are already on to the next major piece of the Great Reset puzzle with climate lockdowns, but nonetheless, this notion of "forgiving and forgetting" one of the greatest attacks on freedom in human history is of course absurd. Governments conspired against billions of people and have killed tens of millions. Something must be done.
It starts with you. Get prepared for what comes next before it's too late!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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