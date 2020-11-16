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ARRESTED FOR NOT WALKING FAST ENOUGH AFTER DISPERSAL ORDER -- ENGLAND
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171 views • November 16, 2020
Peaceful protest Liverpool until it was infiltrated by special groups to cause chaos and trouble run by our own special branch and MI5
Just how many police officers constables does it take to arrest a man the police in this country are out of control and forget and have forgotten they are public servants that should serve the public interest now turning into SS squads absolute overkill.
Thoughts in the comments as always like the hell out of this let's get this cooking !!!!!
All rights with the original uploader used under fair use for education and debate.
#policewatch#policebrutality#liverpool
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Just how many police officers constables does it take to arrest a man the police in this country are out of control and forget and have forgotten they are public servants that should serve the public interest now turning into SS squads absolute overkill.
Thoughts in the comments as always like the hell out of this let's get this cooking !!!!!
All rights with the original uploader used under fair use for education and debate.
#policewatch#policebrutality#liverpool
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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