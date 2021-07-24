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VACCINATIONS MANDATORY IN FRANCE - CANADA / USA TO FOLLOW IN OCTOBER - AUSTRALIA THE FIRST TO FALL
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684 views • July 24, 2021
ACCINATIONS MANDATORY IN FRANCE - CANADA / USA TO FOLLOW IN OCTOBER - AUSTRALIA THE FIRST TO FALL
People often think they have victory, the sad truth is they didn't, because everything Macron said he was going to do, he is going to do them and implement most of them and much more in the coming few weeks and months before the end of this year, France and many countries will be unrecognisable.
People often think they have victory, the sad truth is they didn't, because everything Macron said he was going to do, he is going to do them and implement most of them and much more in the coming few weeks and months before the end of this year, France and many countries will be unrecognisable.
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