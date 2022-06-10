Podcast N°16 - Q&A - Part II

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS - Part II

In Part Two of our first Question and Answer Session - Luke asks Bradley some more questions about the New Age, the Nature of Reality, and what the heck is really going on when it comes to the "Big Picture".

Bradley does his best to give well thought out responses to some very deep questions.

Please join us for this very interesting Podcast and Discussion!!

For more of Bradley's Prophetic Insight to Global Events and the causes of those events - please visit www.lovetruthsite.com and read from the over 5,000 articles that he has written in just seven years!





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