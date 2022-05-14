4 HUGE Turnoffs for Women

If you’re having a hard time getting women to date you (or even look at you) I am here to save you. You’re welcome. I came as quickly as I wanted to.



The bad news is you are probably living your life in such a way that is repelling women away from you.



The good news is that you can stop doing those things immediately.



However, I should be honest. Becoming the person you want to be takes time and effort. You have to decide to make it happen. I can’t do it for you (unless you pay me one hundred BILLION dollars).



But you have to start somewhere.



So watch the video if you want to stop doing things that turnoff women.



Please don’t forget to subscribe and to send me a check for many billions of dollars.



Thanks for watching.