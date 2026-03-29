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Iran blasts US $700 million spy plane at Saudi air base
Iranian strike slammed Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, with images appearing to show a US E-3 AWACS hit.
The E-3 AWACS is a flying radar and airborne command hub tracking threats and directing US air ops.
Source @Sputnik
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