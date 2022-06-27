The Many Possible Origins of Microplastic #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/99DhWBJYB0o





Have you ever wondered where microplastics originate? Read on to find out:🔎





In this video, Bruce R. Sutherland, the associate editor of Physical Review of Fluids and part of the Department of Physics and Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Alberta breaks down the possible origins of microplastics.





Bruce reveals that microplastics can be introduced to bodies of water such as rivers, like particles and fibers from containers and cloth.👕





He also adds that microplastics can also originate from large plastic debris that has made its way into bodies of water. 🧴





What are your thoughts, especially now that you know that microplastics originate from large plastic objects in bodies of water?