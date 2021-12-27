© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is the Strong Delusion? Happening NOW!
Follow
1
Share
Report
55 views • December 27, 2021
The Strong Delusion spoken of in Scripture is blatant and in our faces. Be sure you and your family and friends are aware of it and know how to recognize the danger. The elites encode their participation in the NWO in news articles and logos. The Beast system of Revelation has been revealed if only you know how to identify it.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.