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What Went Wrong with the Prophets?
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26 views • December 19, 2020
Copyright © Prophet Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/what-went-wrong-with-the-prophets/
"Many prophets have been prophesying a different outcome for the 2020 US Election.
I want to address this head-on and offer prophetic insight and understanding if you’re struggling with the results of the election."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/what-went-wrong-with-the-prophets/
"Many prophets have been prophesying a different outcome for the 2020 US Election.
I want to address this head-on and offer prophetic insight and understanding if you’re struggling with the results of the election."
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