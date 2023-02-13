The (( END )) of the Host Body as we know it! The time of FEMALE RIVAL!

The Truth mirrored from Odysee website for Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8/Recording-111:6

Quotation from original video description….”The Book of Daniel say there will be a time of trouble (( FEMALE RIVAL ))... the GREAT Tribulation IS the Time of the FEMALE RIVAL and That Time Has Arrived!! This is part 1 leading up to the Placing of the GOLD FEMALE Statue on top of the NYC Courthouse.. The Time of Her Judgement"





https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8 https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc https://show-notes.net/ http://www.kleckfiles.com/ tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/ https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/ https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/





