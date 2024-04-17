Bill Gates About "Crazy Conspiracy Theories"

"Like they were a few malaria cases that showed up in the US and people were saying ok, that's me doing that or I own 1/4000 of the farm land in the US and people have some... what can you do with 1/4000 share? At least in my math I have a hard time pulling off a conspiracy unless you get up to at a 2 or 3/4000. I have people who track it and we often think which of these things we should respond to. If they get broad enough then you wanna respond, just in a truly crazy niche then probably you don't wanna amplify it..."
Source @Real World News
