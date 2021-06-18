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Alternate History in Film & Television
SaveTheClockTower
SaveTheClockTower
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29 views • June 18, 2021
This is a list of trailers from feature films and television series about alternate historical scenarios. In certain cases, opening sequences have been substituted when trailers are not available.

N/A - Australia's Peril (WWI: 1917) - lost film
00:00:07 Went the Day Well? (WWII: 1942)
N/A - Strange Holiday (WWII: 1945)
00:02:11 Invasion, U.S.A. (Cold War: 1952)
N/A - The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald (Cold War: 1964 film)
N/A - The Other Man (WWII: 1964)
00:03:45 It Happened Here (WWII: 1966)
N/A - Shadow on the Land (WWII: 1968)
00:6:48 Quest For Love (WWII: 1971)
N/A - The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald (Cold War: 1977)
N/A - An Englishman's Castle (WWII: 1978)
00:9:23 Red Dawn (Cold War: 1984)
00:11:39 Comrade Dad (Cold War: 1986)
00:12:25 Amerika (Cold War: 1987)
00:14:25 Alien Nation (Other: 1989-1990)
00:16:11 Doorways (Multiple: 1992)
00:18:04 Philadelphia Experiment II (WWII: 1993)
20:19 Fatherland (WWII: 1994)
00:23:46 White Man's Burden (Other: 1995)
00:25:12 Richard III (WWII: 1995)
00:28:02 Sliders (Multiple: 1995–2000)
00:28:47 The Second Civil War (Modern: 1997)
00:29:30 Starship Troopers (WWII: 1997)
00:32:19 Six-String Samurai (Cold War: 1998)
N/A - World War III (Cold War: 1998)
N/A - Swing Vote (Other: 1999)
00:34:41 Timequest (Cold War: 2000)
N/A - Freedom (Modern: 2000-2001)
N/A - Nothing So Strange (Modern: 2002)
N/A - 2009: Lost Memories (WWI: 2002)
00:36:11 Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (WWII: 2004)
00:37:17 C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America (Civil War: 2004)
N/A - Charlie Jade (Multiple: 2005)
00:39:29 Death of a President (Modern: 2006)
N/A - Random Quest (Modern: 2006)
00:40:26 Fringe (Multiple: 2008–2013)
00:43:52 The Invention of Lying (Other: 2009)
00:46:02 Resistance (WWII: 2011)
00:48:23 Jackboots on Whitehall (WWII 2010)
N/A - Paradox (WWII: 2010)
N/A - The Lady Shogun and Her Men (Other: 2010)
00:50:39 Apollo 18 (Cold War: 2011)
00:53:04 Iron Sky (WWII: 2012)
00:54:58 The Great Martian War 1913–1917 (WWI: 2013)
00:55:59 Ascension (Cold War: 2014)
00:57:14 P-51 Dragon Fighter (WWII: 2014)
00:59:07 The Good Dinosaur (Other: 2015)
01:01:22 April and the Extraordinary World (Other: 2015)
N/A - World Wide What? (Modern: 2015)
01:03:05 Parallels (Multiple: 2015)
01:04:51 Tripped (Multiple: 2015)
01:08:25 The Man in the High Castle (WWII: 2015–2019)
01:09:55 11.22.63 (Cold War: 2016)
01:10:25 SS-GB (WWII: 2017)
01:11:25 Counterpart (Cold War: 2017–2019)
01:13:39 1983 (Cold War: 2018– )
01:15:13 If I Hadn't Met You (Multiple: 2018)
01:16:37 For All Mankind (Cold War: 2019)
01:18:26 Yesterday (Other: 2019)
01:21:26 Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (Other: 2019)
01:23:50 The Plot Against America (WWII: 2020– )
N/A - Black America (Civil War: TBA)
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