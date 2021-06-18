Alternate History in Film & Television

This is a list of trailers from feature films and television series about alternate historical scenarios. In certain cases, opening sequences have been substituted when trailers are not available.



N/A - Australia's Peril (WWI: 1917) - lost film

00:00:07 Went the Day Well? (WWII: 1942)

N/A - Strange Holiday (WWII: 1945)

00:02:11 Invasion, U.S.A. (Cold War: 1952)

N/A - The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald (Cold War: 1964 film)

N/A - The Other Man (WWII: 1964)

00:03:45 It Happened Here (WWII: 1966)

N/A - Shadow on the Land (WWII: 1968)

00:6:48 Quest For Love (WWII: 1971)

N/A - The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald (Cold War: 1977)

N/A - An Englishman's Castle (WWII: 1978)

00:9:23 Red Dawn (Cold War: 1984)

00:11:39 Comrade Dad (Cold War: 1986)

00:12:25 Amerika (Cold War: 1987)

00:14:25 Alien Nation (Other: 1989-1990)

00:16:11 Doorways (Multiple: 1992)

00:18:04 Philadelphia Experiment II (WWII: 1993)

20:19 Fatherland (WWII: 1994)

00:23:46 White Man's Burden (Other: 1995)

00:25:12 Richard III (WWII: 1995)

00:28:02 Sliders (Multiple: 1995–2000)

00:28:47 The Second Civil War (Modern: 1997)

00:29:30 Starship Troopers (WWII: 1997)

00:32:19 Six-String Samurai (Cold War: 1998)

N/A - World War III (Cold War: 1998)

N/A - Swing Vote (Other: 1999)

00:34:41 Timequest (Cold War: 2000)

N/A - Freedom (Modern: 2000-2001)

N/A - Nothing So Strange (Modern: 2002)

N/A - 2009: Lost Memories (WWI: 2002)

00:36:11 Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (WWII: 2004)

00:37:17 C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America (Civil War: 2004)

N/A - Charlie Jade (Multiple: 2005)

00:39:29 Death of a President (Modern: 2006)

N/A - Random Quest (Modern: 2006)

00:40:26 Fringe (Multiple: 2008–2013)

00:43:52 The Invention of Lying (Other: 2009)

00:46:02 Resistance (WWII: 2011)

00:48:23 Jackboots on Whitehall (WWII 2010)

N/A - Paradox (WWII: 2010)

N/A - The Lady Shogun and Her Men (Other: 2010)

00:50:39 Apollo 18 (Cold War: 2011)

00:53:04 Iron Sky (WWII: 2012)

00:54:58 The Great Martian War 1913–1917 (WWI: 2013)

00:55:59 Ascension (Cold War: 2014)

00:57:14 P-51 Dragon Fighter (WWII: 2014)

00:59:07 The Good Dinosaur (Other: 2015)

01:01:22 April and the Extraordinary World (Other: 2015)

N/A - World Wide What? (Modern: 2015)

01:03:05 Parallels (Multiple: 2015)

01:04:51 Tripped (Multiple: 2015)

01:08:25 The Man in the High Castle (WWII: 2015–2019)

01:09:55 11.22.63 (Cold War: 2016)

01:10:25 SS-GB (WWII: 2017)

01:11:25 Counterpart (Cold War: 2017–2019)

01:13:39 1983 (Cold War: 2018– )

01:15:13 If I Hadn't Met You (Multiple: 2018)

01:16:37 For All Mankind (Cold War: 2019)

01:18:26 Yesterday (Other: 2019)

01:21:26 Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (Other: 2019)

01:23:50 The Plot Against America (WWII: 2020– )

N/A - Black America (Civil War: TBA)