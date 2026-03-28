The DUMBEST Kidney is SMARTER than the Smartest Doctor!

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Short video going over how biology & our bodies are WAY smarter than any doctor.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & mental health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
3 part-time, home-based BIG business opportunities for possible PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP
OR
https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng
&
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer being published about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
786.441.2727
[email protected] (but not in habit of checking)
2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe & NON-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:
https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing
View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more @ https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer
3. To learn how to be your own utility co. watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/
https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
& visit
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
or
https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
Learn about glyphosate that is likely depleting U of essential minerals & destroying your good gut bacteria by reading a copy of my “Glyphosate Testing, Prevention, & Detoxing” e-Guide @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
To view the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & MORE of my Zen Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic
OR
9:34End Screen