BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The DUMBEST Kidney is SMARTER than the Smartest Doctor!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • Yesterday

Short video going over how biology & our bodies are WAY smarter than any doctor.

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & mental health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore

3 part-time, home-based BIG business opportunities for possible PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP

1. https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng

&

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Contact me to have a NEW copy of a book that's no longer being published about hyperthermia/thermotherapy titled, "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected] (but not in habit of checking)

2. DI$RUPT the cleaning industry while helping The HypoChlorous Co. achieve its Mission of ridding the world of toxic cleaning chemicals w/ safe & NON-toxic disinfectants & sanitizers that are certified USDA Organic or EPA-registered by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & more @ https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

3. To learn how to be your own utility co. watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

OR

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/

https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com

, watch

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

& visit

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

or

https://tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

Learn about glyphosate that is likely depleting U of essential minerals & destroying your good gut bacteria by reading a copy of my “Glyphosate Testing, Prevention, & Detoxing” e-Guide @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

To view the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & MORE of my Zen Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics

Keywords
glyphosateroundupdr stephanie seneffchronic kidney disease
Chapters

9:34End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FDA rebukes Novo Nordisk for failing to report strokes, suicides and deaths linked to Ozempic, Wegovy

FDA rebukes Novo Nordisk for failing to report strokes, suicides and deaths linked to Ozempic, Wegovy

Zoey Sky
Six Botanical Alternatives to Melatonin Reported by Herbalists for Sleep Support

Six Botanical Alternatives to Melatonin Reported by Herbalists for Sleep Support

Coco Somers
Diet&#8217;s powerful role in cancer prevention: Why conventional medicine overlooks it

Diet’s powerful role in cancer prevention: Why conventional medicine overlooks it

Belle Carter
Study Suggests Cognitive Activity While Sitting Helps Reduce Dementia Risk

Study Suggests Cognitive Activity While Sitting Helps Reduce Dementia Risk

Petra Stone
&#8220;The Truth About Pet Cancer&#8221; on BrightU: Experts link pet cancer to mitochondrial damage from toxins like fluoride

“The Truth About Pet Cancer” on BrightU: Experts link pet cancer to mitochondrial damage from toxins like fluoride

Jacob Thomas
High-Protein Nuts and Seeds Listed as Natural Dietary Options

High-Protein Nuts and Seeds Listed as Natural Dietary Options

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy