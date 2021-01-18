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BONKERS! Lockdown News Roundup find out what an iwalker is_Hugo talks
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140 views • January 18, 2021
BONKERS! Lockdown News Roundup / Hugo talks #lockdown * Subscribe to NEW WEBSITE 👉 https://hugotalks.com
https://youtu.be/Y1s2bU4qccQ
Great Round Up including:-
Court awards Woman £7,000 when she was discriminated against for not wearing a mask.
Government Overall cut in the number of hospital beds, yet we are being told to 'Save Lives' 'Save the NHS'
Rediculous, zombie council culture employ iwalkers
https://youtu.be/Y1s2bU4qccQ
Great Round Up including:-
Court awards Woman £7,000 when she was discriminated against for not wearing a mask.
Government Overall cut in the number of hospital beds, yet we are being told to 'Save Lives' 'Save the NHS'
Rediculous, zombie council culture employ iwalkers
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